× Finalists announced for Madison County Schools superintendent job

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – There are five finalists vying to become the next superintendent of Madison County Schools.

The names announced at Tuesday night’s Madison County Board of Education were:

Anthony Buckner, curriculum supervisor for Jackson County Schools

Greg DeJarnett, educational administrator for Alabama Department of Education

Dr. Tim Guinn, assistant superintendent at Russellville City Schools

Allen Perkins, director of equity and innovation at Madison County Schools

Edward Lee Willis, deputy superintendent at Morgan County Schools

Superintendent Matt Massey left the district for a position as the president of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.

Mark Minskey is serving as interim superintendent.