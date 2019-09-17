Finalists announced for Madison County Schools superintendent job
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – There are five finalists vying to become the next superintendent of Madison County Schools.
The names announced at Tuesday night’s Madison County Board of Education were:
- Anthony Buckner, curriculum supervisor for Jackson County Schools
- Greg DeJarnett, educational administrator for Alabama Department of Education
- Dr. Tim Guinn, assistant superintendent at Russellville City Schools
- Allen Perkins, director of equity and innovation at Madison County Schools
- Edward Lee Willis, deputy superintendent at Morgan County Schools
Superintendent Matt Massey left the district for a position as the president of the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering.
Mark Minskey is serving as interim superintendent.