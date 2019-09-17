× E. coli concerns prompt General Mills to recall Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour

General Mills is recalling its five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour for possible E. coli contamination.

The voluntary recall is for bags with a “better if used by” date of September 6, 2020, according to the FDA.

Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose 5LB Flour Package UPC 016000 196100 Recalled Better if Used by Date 06SEP2020KC

General Mills says that the recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli O26 which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product. This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product, according to the FDA.

No other types of Gold Medal Flour are affected by the recall.

Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit www.generalmills.com/flourExternal Link Disclaimer.