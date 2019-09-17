× Drugs, stolen gun found in Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. – Two people are facing drug charges after police said they found drugs in a Hollywood home.

Just before 5 p.m. Monday police from Hollywood, Section and Stevenson searched a house on Mitchell Drive and said they found synthetic marijuana, ecstasy, prescription pills and a stolen gun that Hollywood police said was from a 2001 case.

Police arrested Antonio Jones, 29, of Hollywood, and charged him with three counts of drug possession and one count of drug paraphernalia possession. They also arrested Christopher Lynn Sloan, 26, of Stevenson, and charged her with hydrocodone possession.

Jones had bond set at $15,300. Sloan’s bond was set at $5,300.