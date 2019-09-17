× CDC activates emergency response center due to vaping illnesses

The Centers for Disease Control have activated their emergency operations center for an outbreak of lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes.

This comes after the death of a seventh person due to a vaping-related illness.

The CDC says it has identified at least 380 cases associated with the use of e-cigs in 36 states.

Alabama is not one of the 36 states, but the devices are sold and used here.

In August, the state of Alabama prohibited smoke shops from advertising vaping as a healthy alternative to smoking.

The CDC began investigating reports of the vaping-related illness in April.

Doctors are especially concerned because the largest demographic of vape users are teenagers.

Common symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, fatigue, abdominal pain, fever or weight loss.

No specific product is tied to the illnesses.

The illness initially looks like a bad respiratory infection but does not get better with normal treatment.

The cause of these lung illnesses is believed to be related to chemical exposure through vaping.

The Trump administration says it is moving to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes altogether.