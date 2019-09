HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – NEACA’s 2019 Fall Craft Show is coming up September 20-22, 2019 at the Von Braun Center South Hall, 700 Monroe Street.

Hours are Friday and Saturday from 9:00am until 6:00pm and Sunday from noon until 5:00pm.

The show benefits local charities and the Thomas W. Davidson Senior Center.

This year’s show will include more than 150 vendors. As always, admission is free to the public.