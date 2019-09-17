Alabama A&M coach says they were treated poorly at UNA game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAL, Ala. - Alabama A&M coach Connell Maynor said the weekend's football game against the University of North Alabama will be the last time the two meet, as long as he's head coach.

Maynor inferred during his Monday news conference that racism played a role in the way staff was treated during the game in Florence on Saturday.

"This ain't 1959," Maynor said. "We don't have to put up with that type of stuff."

Maynor did not give specific examples during the news conference, which was initially posted on Alabama A&M's Facebook page and then later removed.

"There was too much stuff that went on off the field, behind the scenes that was not professional on their part at all," Maynor said. "And we were very very disappointed in the way they treated us, in every aspect off the field."

The University of North Alabama responded later Monday saying they had not been contacted by anyone at A&M.

The Bulldogs defeated UNA 31-24.