× 13th annual BBB Start With Trust Online Auction kicks off Sept. 18

NORTH ALABAMA – For the 13th year, the BBB and WHNT News 19 has teamed up with a variety of local businesses to bring North Alabama the Start With Trust Online Auction.

The proceeds from the auction support the BBB of North Alabama, a not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to promoting ethics in business. The money raised from this auction allows the BBB to continue offering free shred day events, fraud summits and speaking engagements to the residents of North Alabama.

This auction is open to anyone and runs from September 18th to October 2nd.

If you are out of the North Alabama region, the BBB will be happy to ship for an additional cost. Creating a bidding account is absolutely free.

The BBB first launched its auction in 2007 after learning that bogus auction sites had climbed the Federal Trade Commission’s list of complaints to the #2 spot for five years in a row. Your BBB designed its auction to highlight the many trustworthy companies that operate in the North Alabama marketplace and to allow local residents and businesses to bid on quality products and services in a safe environment.

To see the items up for auction, click here.