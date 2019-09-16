Video shows men robbing Huntsville store at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two men forced a cell phone store employee to open a safe at gunpoint and tied her up before leaving with money, police said Monday.

Police released video of the robbery that took place Friday evening at Metro PCS on South Memorial Parkway near Logan Drive. The robbery happened around 7:30 p.m.

The video released by police shows two masked men forcing the woman at gunpoint to open a safe in back room of the store. It also shows one of the men take the woman out to the main room of the store, where she hands the man a cash register drawer.

Huntsville police said the men tied the woman up before leaving the store with the money.

Anyone who can help identify the men in the video is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department.