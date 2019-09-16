Madison Police: Verizon on Madison Blvd robbed at gunpoint by 4 people

Posted 3:07 pm, September 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:41PM, September 16, 2019

MADISON, Ala. – Madison Police say four people robbed the Verizon store on Madison Blvd. Monday afternoon.

Officers say three men and a woman robbed the store, holding the employee at gunpoint. Police say there was at least one gun in the crime. No one was hurt.

Police describe the robbers as two black males and one white male, all wearing dark clothing and one black woman wearing a red hoodie.

Investigators say the robbers took some merchandise that was out for display.

