TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A Tuscaloosa Police Officer was injured in a shooting Monday night.

Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson said the shooting happened between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Short Street and 33rd Avenue.

The officer was shot in the face area and was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center, according to our news partners at AL.com.

Police said they have the person in custody.