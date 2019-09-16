Tuscaloosa man accused of assaulting wife, holding her captive

Dustin Blake Sealy, 32(Tuscaloosa County)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say they’ve arrested a man who assaulted his estranged wife and held her hostage in her home.

News outlets report 32-year-old Dustin Blake Sealy was arrested Sunday and charged with domestic violence, strangulation, and assault.

Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Lt. Teena Richardson says a woman called police Sunday morning stating her estranged husband assaulted her in her home Saturday night and was still in the apartment.

Richardson says Sealy refused to open the door when police arrived. She says once Sealy did open the door, a brief struggle ensued and police were able to grab him.

Richardson says Sealy was hospitalized for minor cuts and was later taken to Tuscaloosa County Jail. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment.

