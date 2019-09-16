× North Alabama State Fair happening this week

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Looking for something fun to do with the family this week? The 85th annual North Alabama State Fair is here.

Head to Muscle Shoals this week and enjoy rides, food, and animal shows. The Skin & Bones Comedy Act and the monkey jockeys from the Banana Derby will be performing daily. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides every day for the kids.

The fair will be rocking all week with daily demonstrations like a demolition derby, cheer competition, a Lego building contest, and the Stars Fell on Alabama talent shows.

The event is being held from September 17- 22.

Ticket Info

General Admission:

$9.00 (ages 13 & up)

$5.00 (ages 6-12)

FREE (ages 5 & under)

Saturday, Sept. 22nd – under 12 admitted free noon – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23rd – 65 and over admitted free

ARMBANDS:

$24.00 Tuesday – Thursday & Sunday

$26.00 Friday & Saturday

Combo tickets can be purchased in advance to include discounted admission and an armband.

Get more information about the 2019 North Alabama State Fair here: