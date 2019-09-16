× Man charged with trying to steal from Athens ATM

ATHENS, Ala. – Police arrested a man over the weekend on multiple counts of data fraud after they said he tried to get cash out of an ATM.

Marcus Diego Praxedes Macedo, 34, of Atlanta, was arrested Saturday night at a First National Bank ATM on Highway 72.

Athens police said they were called to the ATM by bank security and found Macedo using multiple cards to try and get cash from the ATM.

Macedo was charged with 17 counts of encoded data fraud and one count of first-degree theft.