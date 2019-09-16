× Lockheed Martin breaking ground in Courtland, Gov. Ivey expected to attend

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – Lockheed Martin is adding a new facility in north Alabama.

Lockheed Martin will soon have a new manufacturing plant in Courtland. The US Army awarded a multi-million dollar contract to Lockheed to produce a hypersonic weapon at the new manufacturing facility.

The Lockheed plant could bring lots of new jobs.

The Aerospace and Defense company is breaking ground in Courtland in Lawrence County on Monday, September 16th.

The ceremony will begin at around 9:00 a.m. at Lockheed Martin way, at the edge of the Courtland airport.

Governor Kay Ivey will be accompanied by Lockheed Martin`s president and CEO as well as a host of government officials at the ceremony.