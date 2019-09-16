× Kidney Education Conference set for October 9

Huntsville, Ala. – Patients, caregivers, healthcare providers and others have an opportunity to network and learn about kidney disease at this year’s Kidney Education Conference.

The event is set for Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 8:30am – 4:30pm at Huntsville Botanical Garden, 4747 Bob Wallace Avenue.

Organizers say “community advocacy can help change the nature of the disease. The more we educate and the more awareness there is about kidney disease, the better we can treat and prevent it.”

Topics will include kidney disease, organ donation, transplant criteria, and community philanthropy.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Those who are cold-natured are encouraged to bring a light sweater.

The deadline to register is October 4. Patients and caregivers receive free admission. Register online here.

You can also email joehelene@alkidney.org

The Alabama Kidney Foundation serves kidney patients by providing financial assistance, education and support services. The Foundation provides

public education to promote awareness of organ donation and prevention of kidney disease.