KFC wants to throw 6 lucky couples chicken-themed weddings

(WPEC) – Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering a handful of lucky couples the ultimate wedding package.

The chain announced it will be providing six soon-to-be-married couples a catered meal for 200 people, wedding decorations, a celebrant and a photo booth so you can have a finger-lickin’ good time! The venue will not be covered, though, so couples will handle that part at their own expense.

KFC will serve the Colonel’s favorites from a Food Truck along with non-alcoholic beverages (couples will also have to take care of alcohol on their end).

To be entered to win, fill out a short form along with 200 words on why you and your significant other crave an epic KFC wedding.

Unfortunately, this contest is only available to residents of Australia. Applications officially close October 18 and winners with be selected on October 23.

Remember, you must be 18 years or older to enter! Click here to apply and read complete terms and conditions.