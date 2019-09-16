Huntsville woman on trial for 2016 fatal stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The trial began today, September 16 for a woman facing a capital murder charge for a 2016 stabbing.

Parris Kimbrough, 36, is charged with killing Nickolas Dean at his home on Myrtlewood Drive, in April 2016.

The prosecution began its case Monday and is expected to wrap up Tuesday.

Investigators said the case is rooted in a domestic dispute. Kimbrough was indicted in 2017 after a grand jury decided there was enough evidence to show she went into Dean's house intending to kill him.

The defense is arguing Kimbrough acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. If Kimbrough is found guilty of capital murder, she would be automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole.