Huntsville police charge a 3rd person in deadly June shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A third arrest has been made in connection to the death of Rashaud Cisero Greenwood at Beaumont Place Apartments on June 9.

Huntsville Police arrested Angel Leshay Petty on Monday and charged her with capital murder.

Police responded to the apartment complex off of Bob Wallace just before 2 a.m. the morning of the shooting. When they arrived, officers discovered Greenwood shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

At the time, police said they believed the shooting might have been related to a drug deal, as detectives found scales and other drug paraphernalia in the apartment.

Tavias Lavon Drake, 25 and Darius Jamel Johnson, 21, are also charged with Greenwood’s death.

The case is still under investigation.