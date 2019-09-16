× Holy Guac! Monday is National Guacamole Day

Holy Guacamole!

Monday is National Guacamole Day.

You can celebrate the dip, spread or salad, which is made from avocados, by making homemade guac or you could go out to a local Mexican restaurant for some.

Avocados, by the way, grow on trees and while a lot of people consider them a vegetable, they are technically a fruit, like tomatoes. The fruit is native to Central America and Mexico but were first planted in Florida in 1833.

Avocados started growing in California three years later.

