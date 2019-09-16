× EMA encourages extreme caution when burning during dry conditions

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County EMA has issued what they call a sort of common sense warning to people who are thinking about lighting fires in this dry weather. You are still allowed to light fires but you’re encouraged to use extreme caution.

Dry conditions across Marshall County are beginning to cause concern among residents, campers, and first responders because fires and dry weather do not mix.

“They have neighbors that are out cleaning, trying to start fires, and they’re worried about them getting out of hand and spreading,” explained EMA Director Anita McBurnett.

When the foliage is dry, things can get out of hand quickly.

McBurnett says she wants residents to “really use some common sense here and not try to burn right now if they don’t have to.”

Riverview Campground in Guntersville takes these warnings seriously.

“We try to encourage people to keep any fire within our fire rings which is applied at each of our campsites,” said owner Craig Cornwell.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve been camping here since I was 18-months-old.” Bobby Houlditch still camps as much as he can and he lights fires often.

In fact, he enjoyed one just last night, but he always handles it responsibly.

“‘Whether it’s dry or not, we’re definitely going to be cautious. Watch it. Keep a close eye on it. I’ve seen things that people have done and made mistakes that almost got out of control,” said Houlditch.

A no-burn ban has NOT yet been issued but anyone working with fire should still use common sense and proceed with caution. Marshall County EMA will be watching weather patterns closely and will alert the public if a no-burn ban is applied.