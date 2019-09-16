Brutally Hot To Start Week; Cooler Air On The Way.

Scorching heat continues: We’re starting out the week on a toasty note.

A big ridge of high pressure is in place across the central and southern U.S. to start this week. That ridge brings sinking air along with it, preventing storm development and keeping us hot. We could see a few spots hit the low 100s between this afternoon and Wednesday.

If there’s any silver lining here, it’s that the dewpoints won’t be all that high, meaning the heat index will be closer to the air temperature. But, there is some relief from the extreme heat on the way.

Cooler air gets wedged south: A pocket of cold air in Canada and Greenland will be pushed south thanks to high pressure in the northeast and Humberto in the Atlantic.

That cooler air finally makes its way into Alabama towards the end of the work week. We’re NOT looking at a big fall front here. Rather, we’ll see temperatures dip closer to average for a couple of days. It won’t be cool, but it will be cooler than it has been, and any relief is welcome at this point. We can see a shower or two with this kind of setup, but rain chances look pretty bare over the next few days. We’ve got details on the rain chances on our forecast discussion.

– Meteorologist Alex Puckett