Alabama Shakes drummer charged with violating protection from abuse order

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order over the weekend.

Our news partners at AL.com reported Johnson was booked into the Limestone County Jail Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

The charge is a misdemeanor. Jail records indicated Monday afternoon that bond had not been set.

According to AL.com, the protection order was issued in March after Johnson’s ex-wife accused him of threatening and harassing her. She also claimed Johnson broke into home, choked her and stalked her. The couple divorced in 2018 after about three and a half years of marriage.

Alabama Shakes has won four Grammy awards and released two albums. The band’s leader singer, Brittany Howard, is currently touring in support of her new solo album.