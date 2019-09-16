3 Morgan County women arrested after meth, weed found in car

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities say they arrested 3 women carrying over 15 grams of meth, pipes, and weed.

Deputies say they pulled over a car without a tag traveling on HWY 67 in the Priceville area Sunday morning. When the car was stopped, the Deputy said Sashe Agnew was driving with passengers Hillary Jade Thompson and Ava Franklin. Deputies say that Agnew claimed she had just bought the car but didn’t have ID or proof of purchase.

After consenting to a vehicle search, deputies say they discovered a black scale with a crystal-like residue, a second scale, a syringe, several small clear baggies and a crystal-like rock in the car and Agnew’s Purse.

The deputies say they also discovered a pink makeup bag belonging to Franklin which contained a green leafy consistent with marijuana, 5 blunts, a clear glass smoking pipe, three syringes, two cut straws and two small baggies with a crystal-like residue during the search.

The substance field-tested positive as meth and the search revealed 15.3 grams, according to the report.

Deputies arrested Sashe Agnew, 30 of Danville. Agnew is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is in the Morgan County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

Ava Marie Franklin, 38 of Hartselle was also arrested. Franklin is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is in the Morgan County Jail with a $5,600 bond.

Hillary Jade Thompson, 26 of Falkville. Thompson is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute. Her Bond is $5,000