× The Tennessee Titans left the field on fire in their home opener. No, actually — the field was on fire

(CNN) — The Tennessee Titans undoubtedly wanted to bring the fire for their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts. The team probably wasn’t planning for actual flames to break out on the field.

Shortly before the game began, the team’s pyrotechnic equipment glitched, sparking a small fire near the north end zone. Talk about coming in hot.

Here’s how it went down: Titans players erupted out of the locker room and onto the field while bursts of fire shot high into the air around them — a familiar sight for anyone who’s sat in on a stadium spectacle. But a blaze of glory this was not.

Something went wrong along the way, and a fire scorched the sideline after the players had cleared the field. No one was injured, ESPN reported.

It was quickly extinguished, but the excitement wasn’t. The real showdown began at kickoff.

Titans management hasn’t commented on the fire, but at least they can say the team left the field on fire, win or lose.