Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible school threat

Posted 8:15 pm, September 15, 2019

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat to Douglas Middle School and Douglas High School shared on social media on Saturday, September 14.

The sheriff’s office was informed of a rumor that Douglas School students should not attend school Monday, September 16 due to a threat that was shared on social media.

The sheriff’s office and the county school board have investigated the threat and say it has been unsupported.

As a precaution, a strong law enforcement presence will be at Douglas Middle School and Douglas High School on Monday.

