GURLEY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a thief who burglarized the People’s Independent Bank in Gurley.

According to a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office said the thief broke into the bank sometime Saturday night.

The male thief was wearing a black raincoat and covered his face with a black and white bandana.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Locke at (256) 533-8827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov.

Saturday night burglary and theft at People's Independent Bank in Gurley. Unknown race male wearing black raincoat and black and white bandana. If you can ID or have info contact Inv Locke at 2565338827 or clocke@madisoncountyal.gov pic.twitter.com/2AoepOU690 — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) September 15, 2019