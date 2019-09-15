× Huntsville Animal Services offers $10 adoption special until Sept 28

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is offering a $10 Blowout Adoption Special!

The special starts Monday, September 16 and runs through Saturday, September 28. Exceptions may apply on some pets.

The shelter relies on the community to adopt because dozens of pets come into the shelter each week.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Their hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or visit their Facebook.