Huntsville Animal Services offers $10 adoption special until Sept 28

Posted 6:52 pm, September 15, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is offering a $10 Blowout Adoption Special!

The special starts Monday, September 16 and runs through Saturday, September 28. Exceptions may apply on some pets.

The shelter relies on the community to adopt because dozens of pets come into the shelter each week.

Huntsville Animal Services is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Their hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information call 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal, or visit their Facebook.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.