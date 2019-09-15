Hot weather continues this week, even when a dry “cold front” arrives mid-week

Tired of the heat yet?! I’m sorry to say, a break in the summer sizzle is still weeks away as temperatures climb back into the upper 90s for the first half of this week.

So far, September 2019 is in the running for the second hottest September on record for the Huntsville climatological reporting station, with the hottest September taking place in 1925 with an average high of 97.5 degrees.

Speaking of September 1925 — Huntsville recorded TWO WEEKS of temperatures at or above 100 degrees that month! So while the current heat wave feels unbearable, we should be grateful that temperatures are in the 90s, not in the 100s… And that we have modern day air conditioning!

Dry pattern continues: No change to the overall dry pattern we are stuck in. Dewpoints will trend down starting tomorrow, and with that drier air our chance for even a rogue shower disappears.

Heading into the second half of the week, a dry cold front will try to slip into the Tennessee Valley from the Appalachian Mountains — east of the Valley, this is known as “the wedge” as the cooler and drier flows south from the Virginia and the Carolinas into Georgia. Enough dry air will move into Wills Valley and the Cumberland Plateau, but it will struggle to move west of I-65 through the weekend.