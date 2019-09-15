High school football players dominate during week three

Here’s a look at the top plays of the week.

For play number five we send it to Bob Jones hosting Florence. We've got Caden Rose. He rolls right and looks left for Dylan Ray who makes the grab in the end zone. The connection between these two guys on the field is incredible. They're always making plays. Even with a defender all over Ray, he snagged the ball and grabbed the score for the Patriots.

Play number four goes to Cherokee against Vina. Brody Thompson delivers a bomb to Willie Cox. Cox takes it all the way to the endzone. Not only was this a solid play but Cox had three touchdowns just in the second half. Literally, all of our highlights from this game on Friday were Willie Cox.

Up next for play number three is Pisgah vs. New Hope. The Indians kicking off after getting on the board. Nathaniel Corn-Elison fields it at about the 22-yard line and cuts to the outside. He gets 78 yards on the return all the way to the endzone.

Play number two, Decatur looking to respond to an Athens score. Turner Stepp's pass intended for Harrison Marks, but it's picked off by Takorian Porter. No one can catch him or even come close. He takes it all the way back to the house. Porter with the pick 6.

For our top play this week we're sending it back out to Pisgah vs. New Hope. Indians on offense now. Zachary Blackwood takes the handoff around the left side and runs into two Pisgah defenders. Blackwood keeps the legs moving and takes it in for 6.