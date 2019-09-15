Dry Pattern Continues This Week

Dry pattern continues: No change to the overall dry pattern we are stuck in. The main controlling feature for our weather for the next few days will be this persistent upper level high pressure. Dewpoints will trend down starting tomorrow, and with that drier air our chance for even a rogue shower disappears.

Our next chance for an isolated downpour will come Thursday, but even then, most spots miss out on any rain.

Tropics active, Humberto likely to become hurricane: There’s a few areas to watch in the tropics over the next couple of days.

Of course, there’s Humberto in the Caribbean, but there’s also an upper level low in the Gulf of Mexico that will be drifting west towards Texas. While that low is unlikely to develop into a tropical system, it will bring some rain to Texas, something we could really use. There’s also a system in the Atlantic worth watching. It has a decent chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next 5 days as it moves northwest. It’s still too early to tell if that system will have impacts on the U.S.

Humberto will likely strengthen into a hurricane in the next 48 hours. The good news is Humberto is forecast to swing back away from the U.S.

You can track Humberto below: