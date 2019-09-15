× Decatur playground damaged following fire

DECATUR, Ala. – A second playground in the Tennessee Valley was set on fire this week.

Authorities said a playground at the Childcare Network on Clarkview Street in Decatur was set on fire September 14.

WHNT reached out to Decatur Fire and Decatur Police for more information.

Authorities said the fire is not currently under investigation.

The first fire this week happened in a housing community near the Cavalry Hill Community Center in Huntsville.