CULLMAN, Ala. – Troopers said a Cullman woman died following a single-vehicle car crash at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, September 15.

Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel said Amy Lachelle Drake, 42, was killed when the Toyota 4-Runner she was driving left the road on Cullman County 1545 and hit a tree.

Drake was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA State Troopers are continuing to investigate.