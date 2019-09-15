Alabama A&M takes home the Battle of North Alabama win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - There's nothing better than a solid in state rivalry, we know all about that with Auburn and Alabama, but there's a solid rivalry right here in the northern part of the state.

This year, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs get bragging rights here in north Alabama after their comeback win over the UNA Lions last night.

The Lions led 18-0 going into halftime, but a new Bulldogs team came out of that locker room and that team got them the 31-24 win over North Alabama; the Bulldogs outscored the Lions 31-6 in the second half.

Head coach Connell Maynor says you can never count his team out; they're willing to fight no matter what it takes.

"To beat these guys for the first time since I don't know when, the way we did it coming back on the road in a hostile environment, man this was a great atmosphere we had a great crowd they had a great crowd it was a great football game," Maynor said. "We knew it was going to be a good football game it was a good football game last year at our place; we had an opportunity to win the game last year and we didn't do it, so we knew we could play with these guys and we just have to do what we do, play one play at a time and get it done."