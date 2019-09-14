World War II Veterans welcomed home from trip of Honor overseas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Six North Alabama World War II veterans returned home from a trip of honor.

Family and friends welcomed the heroes home at the Huntsville International Airport Saturday evening. The veterans visited areas in Europe where they had served including Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany.

The trip was made possible by the organization, Forever Young Senior Veterans.

"If it wasn't for Forever Young, none of us could afford these trips," said veteran Sherwin Callander.

The trip served as an opportunity to reflect and remember. Jim Feezel drove the tank that tore down the gas chamber door at a concentration camp. He said he was able to put memories to rest during the trip.

"Jim put your tank through that fence wire gate and of course, as soon as we did, we saw dead bodies," said Feezel.

Veteran Earl Miller recalls their visit to Luxembourg.

"I knew one of those crosses at Luxembourg was for me because it came that close that we were expendable," Miller said.

George Mills was taken as a prisoner of war. The trip to Luxembourg also hit home with him.

"I was standing in the graveyard in Luxembourg, 63 members of my battalion were buried in that graveyard," said Mills.

Charles Henry guarded prisoners of war here in the states. When he volunteered to be a paratrooper, he was told that they didn't train African Americans. Henry said he's thankful to have seen changes in his lifetime and to be treated like the hero he is while overseas.

"Actually we were treated like royalty in Germany, Belgium, Austria. All the nations that we went to, we were royalty," said Henry.

Here are some brief bios of the six veterans:

Jim Feezel, 93 years old, U.S. Army, Fought in France and Germany, Tank Command with the 12th Armored Division, 23rd Tank Battalion, his tank tore down the gas chamber door at Dachau. Rank: Sgt.

Charles Henry, 93 years old, U.S. Army, Quartermaster, Guarded POWs here in the states because when he went to volunteer to be a paratrooper, he was told that "they didn’t train negroes". He has always lived vicariously through his veteran “brothers”, but FYSV wanted to show Charles appreciation for his contribution and sacrifice. Harold McMurran, 95 years old, WWII and Korea, 3rd Army, 546 Ord. HM Field Artlilery. Infantryman, Instrument repairman, and truck driver. Normandy, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Rank: Army: T/5 Army, Air Force: Tech Sgt.