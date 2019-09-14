× “Very Threatening” Social Security Scam targeting Madison County residents

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said a Social Security scam was targeting residents Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, scammers were making “very threatening phone calls” from (325) 400-4828, a number registered to Abilene, Texas.

The Sheriff’s Office said the scammers claim they are with the Social Security Administration and have multiple warrants for the victim’s arrest.

When the victim returns the call, the Sheriff’s Office stated the scammers ask for the victim’s name and the last four digits of their Social Security number.

If the victim refuses, the scammers become belligerent and hang up.

The Sheriff’s Office had one message: “Don’t give your personal information and become a victim!”