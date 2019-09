× New Hope loses power Saturday afternoon

NEW HOPE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews were called to a second power outage Saturday.

According to a tweet, power was lost around 1:20 p.m. from Hobbs Island Road south to Johnson Avenue.

Crews restored power around 1:30 p.m., but HU didn’t confirm if the two outages were connected.

UPDATE: Service has been restored to the majority of customers in this area. Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations is still on site performing maintenance and inspections. pic.twitter.com/XjcF5W2CMS — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) September 14, 2019