MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Morgan County deputies say a man who barricaded himself inside a home for almost two hours Saturday afternoon surrendered to authorities.

Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said the 48-year-old barricaded himself with two knives at a home on Lilac Private Drive in Morgan County.

The man is being taken to the emergency room for evaluation.

Falkville Police assisted deputies during the standoff along with emergency crews and volunteer firefighters.