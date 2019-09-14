× Man charged with killing wife in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jackson County authorities say a man killed his wife early Saturday morning in Jackson County.

Jeremiah Adam Nix, 32, of Hollywood was booked into jail and charged with murder.

Jackson County Sheriff Chuck Phillips said they received the call just after midnight. When deputies arrived at the home they found Candus Bowes dead from a gunshot wound.

Nix is currently being held without bond. Authorities are continuing to investigate.