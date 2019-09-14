Lace up your shoes and get ready to run…a 0.12K at Campus 805

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Lace up your running shoes, or dust them off from a year ago, because the Rocket City Microthon is back!

The 0.12K race returns to Huntsville on Sunday, September 22. Yes, 0.12K.

Hundreds joined in the fun last year at Butler Green at Campus 805, and the event returns there again. It's 0.12K from the grass at Straight to Ale down to Yellowhammer Brewing, and they hope you can make it the whole way. (Pace yourselves, people.)

If you do, you'll receive a beautiful finisher's medal (bottle opener), beer tickets, and bragging rights. Registration is open on runsignup.com. In all seriousness, proceeds directly benefit the special needs arts program at Merrimack Hall.

Happy Performers from Merrimack will perform a dance routine for the crowd at 2 p.m. Then, the race will start, and the performers will also autograph race bibs at the finish line. This is going to be a great event, packed with smiling people supporting the wonderful performers at Merrimack. It is organized by volunteers, and event organizers are very thankful to the sponsors who support this unique concept.

The Rocket City Microthon is now in its second year. Lesley and Darryl Burnette came up with this fun idea to support Merrimack, and in 2018, the Microthon raised $20,000! The event also honors the memory of their daughter Kate, who adored Merrimack's programs during her sweet time on this Earth.

Fans will cheer on the different waves of runners from approximately 2:15-3 p.m.