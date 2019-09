× Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. – Crews responded to a power outage Saturday afternoon in Owens Cross Roads.

According to a tweet from Huntsville Utilities, the outage stretched from Wilson Mann Road south to the Marshall County Line and from Highway 231/431 east to 431 South.

The cause of the outage was unknown.

