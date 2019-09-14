× Georgia man charged with drug possession in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. — Hartselle police arrested a Georgia man Saturday after they say he tried to fill a forged prescription at Gilchrist Pharmacy.

James A. Bloodworth III was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police said when they tried to make contact with Bloodworth he fled on foot, got in his vehicle and led them on a short chase on Sparkman Street. Police said Bloodworth lost control of his vehicle and wrecked before fleeing on foot a second time.

Authorities arrested Bloodworth shortly after in the Hartselle Urgent Care parking lot.

Police said they found over 1550 dosage units of codeine cough syrup in Bloodworth’s vehicle that were purchased between four pharmacies between Warrior and Hartselle. Officers say they also found multiple forged prescriptions and several blank prescriptions.

Bloodworth was transported to the hospital to be checked for injuries and later booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $15,000 bond. More charges are expected as the investigation continues.