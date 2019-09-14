× Fire crews battle Rogersville barn fire late Friday night

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple fire departments were called to a barn fire in Rogersville Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the barn at 11:27 p.m.

On arrival, crews saw the barn completely engulfed by flames.

Crews were at the fire within eight minutes and got the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Rogersville sent five trucks to the fire and crews from the Anderson, Center Star Volunteer Fire Departments responded, along with Rogersville Police and Shoals EMS.