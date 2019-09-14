Check your high school football scores here!

Authorities searching for escaped Talladega County inmate

Posted 5:29 am, September 14, 2019, by

Photo courtesy ADOC

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from a Talladega County work release facility.

According to ADOC, Dale Anthony Sanders, 38, was missing during a bed check around 9:18 p.m. Friday at the Childersburg Work Release Center.

Sanders is 5′ 11″, weighs 163 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Officials said they were unsure what clothing Sanders was wearing.

Anyone with information on Sanders’s location is asked to call ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.