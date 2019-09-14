× Authorities searching for escaped Talladega County inmate

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from a Talladega County work release facility.

According to ADOC, Dale Anthony Sanders, 38, was missing during a bed check around 9:18 p.m. Friday at the Childersburg Work Release Center.

Sanders is 5′ 11″, weighs 163 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. Officials said they were unsure what clothing Sanders was wearing.

Anyone with information on Sanders’s location is asked to call ADOC at (800) 831-8825.