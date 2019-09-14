Another Hot College Football Saturday

Alabama at South Carolina: While it won’t be as hot as last week’s game in Bryant Denny, another warm afternoon game is in store for the Crimson Tide. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out for the game, but the better odds are this game stays dry.

Auburn v Kent State: Auburn’s weather again benefits from a later kickoff. Highs will top out around 90° in Auburn today, but it will be around 85° at kickoff for that game, with temperatures dipping into the upper 70s by the time the game wraps up. There’s a chance for a shower or storm to start the game, but rain chances diminish later into the evening.

UNA v Alabama A&M: Closer to home, UNA takes on Alabama A&M in a local matchup. Hot weather is in store for north Alabama today, and a few pop up storms are possible this afternoon. Rain chances will be lower by kickoff though.

The heat and humidity are going to be sticking around here for the next few days. Check out the latest forecast discussion.

– Meteorologist Alex Puckett