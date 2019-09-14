Watch Live: CBS Sports presents (2) Alabama vs. South Carolina

19-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville Labor Day weekend shooting

Posted 4:06 pm, September 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, September 14, 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Huntsville during Labor Day weekend.

Aushad Malik Shaw, 19, was booked into jail and arrested for murder.

The shooting happened Sunday, September 1 near Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive. Authorities received the shooting call around 8:30 p.m. Latryl Williams, 21, was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition but later died, police said.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Shaw’s mugshot has not been released.

