19-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville Labor Day weekend shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in northwest Huntsville during Labor Day weekend.

Aushad Malik Shaw, 19, was booked into jail and arrested for murder.

The shooting happened Sunday, September 1 near Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive. Authorities received the shooting call around 8:30 p.m. Latryl Williams, 21, was taken to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition but later died, police said.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Shaw’s mugshot has not been released.