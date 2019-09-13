Windsor House celebrates resident’s 103rd birthday in style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Windsor House for assisted living in Huntsville celebrated an impressive birthday on Friday.

The home's oldest resident turned 103 years old and rocked a beautiful birthday tiara to celebrate!

Delle Mae Ewing has been at the home since 2016. She was born in 1916. Ewing's granddaughter, Cynthia Parker, said she loves cards, poetry, sweet tea, and fried green tomatoes, and she used to make the *best* homemade vanilla ice cream in the world.

Her family is so grateful for the staff and friends at Windsor House that take such great care of her.

“One staff member brings her sausage biscuits in the morning, another staff member that brings regular food to her, they share their kids, their grand kids, they share their families with her," Parker said. "That helps. They keep her spirited."

Family and friends sang her happy birthday and continued the party by serving up pizza and birthday cake.