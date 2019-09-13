TVA Inspector General faults executives for lavish spending on dining, travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A new report by TVA's Inspector General faults TVA executives for first-class travel, four-star meals, and violations of government rules.

The inspector general’s report looked at executive travel, lodging, and dining for 2016 through 2018.

[Read the full report]

There were some surprises, including dinners at Restaurant Daniel and Del Friscos Grille in New York. The meal at Daniel, a Michelin-starred restaurant totaled $300 – a person.

Another meal in San Francisco, was at Gary Danko, which Yelp lists as the ‘best expensive restaurant’ in the city.

The report said the meals not only far exceeded the $75 per diem, they sent the wrong message.

“In summary, the actions by some TVA executives indicate a 'tone at the top' that could send a message to TVA employees that management is not committed to the TVA Code of Conduct and compliance with the FTR and TVA policies and procedures.”

The IG's office found that about $144,000 of the roughly $1.8 million they looked at, was a problem.

We asked TVA if ratepayers should be concerned about executive behavior.

"We take this matter seriously, but the number of questionable instances discovered by the OIG represents only about 8 percent of the total number of cases reviewed," a TVA spokesman told WHNT News 19 Friday. "This does not indicate a wide-spread issue, but one that must be properly addressed through enhanced policy training and proper documentation."