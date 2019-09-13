× Riverfest returns to Decatur for its 25th anniversary

DECATUR, Ala. – Riverfest is bringing BBQ and live music to the Decatur this weekend!

Starting on September 13th, the River City will be full of fun-loving, BBQ eating crowds for the 25th anniversary of Riverfest. This two-day event will feature live music with headling performances by the Ben Parker Project on Friday and the Lamont Landers band on Saturday.

This party starts at 10:00 a.m. and isn’t over until 11:00 p.m. on both days.

Admission is $5 but kids 10 and under are free.

Attendees will be able to enjoy the food trucks, the craft vendors, a kid zone and more!

According to organizers, there will be a variety of food vendors ranging from BBQ to shaved ice to stone oven pizza.

Riverfest also features more than 70 professional and amateur BBQ cooking teams from across the United States. The teams will be competing in such categories as beef brisket, pork ribs (loin/spare), chicken, pork (shoulder/butt), and best sauce.