× Paddle the Canal returns with a special Autumn addition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Enjoy the almost fall breeze as you paddle through Big Spring Park.

Paddle the Canal is returning for a special fall event on Saturday, September 21st in downtown Huntsville. This urban kayaking extravaganza kicks off in the entertainment district at 8:00 a.m. with live music, food trucks, and vendors lasting until 4:00 p.m.

Organizers say this is a great team-building, group-social, reunion-type event, or you can paddle solo if that’s more your jam.

Redstone Federal Credit Union is the event sponsor and they are offering all RFCU members FREE General Paddling.

The cost is $15/person if you do not have a Redstone Federal Credit Union account.

Organizers say that the General Paddle group will give you unlimited paddling for the entire day.

All participants must bring proof of ID and RFCU members must also bring proof of membership.

Attendees padding for free still need to register and registration closes on Friday, Sept. 20th at 11:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.

For questions, email autumn@DowntownHuntsville.org.

Organizers say this event is rain or shine, unless severe weather persists.