Motorcyle wreck claims life of Huntsville man

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A Huntsville man is dead following a three-vehicle wreck Thursday, officials say.

Officials say they responded to a wreck on Butler Road September 12th, around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived they found that Jonathan Dewayne Cree, 30, had collided with a 1994 Ford Ranger and a 2016 Toyota Avalon in his 2001 Suzuki motorcycle.

Cree was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to officials.

Troops say the drivers of the Ford and the Toyota were not injured.

ALEA Troopers are investigating.